Real Madrid defender Alaba to undergo surgery after sustaining left knee injury against Villarreal

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid defender David Alaba has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament on his left knee in his team’s 4-1 win over Villarreal in the Spanish league. Madrid said after the match that Alaba will need to undergo surgery in the next few days. The club did not immediately say how long he is expected to be sidelined. It was the latest serious knee injury for Madrid this season. The club is already without goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and defender Éder Militão because of cruciate ligament injuries that are expected to keep them out of action for a long period. Eduardo Camavinga and Arda Guler also sustained knee injuries.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.