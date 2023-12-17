Real Madrid defender Alaba replaced before halftime against Villarreal with apparent knee injury

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid defender David Alaba had to be helped off the field after sustaining an apparent knee injury in the first half of a Spanish league match against Villarreal. Alaba’s left knee buckled while he tried to steal the ball from an opponent near midfield. He fell and immediately called for help while grabbing his knee. The 31-year-old Austria defender wasn’t able to put weight on his left leg while being helped off the field by a couple of Madrid doctors in the 34th minute at the Santiabo Bernabeu Stadium. Alaba was replaced by Nacho Fernández.

