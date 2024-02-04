Real Madrid concedes stoppage-time equalizer against Atletico, misses chance to take 4-point lead

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid has scored a stoppage-time equalizer in a 1-1 draw with Real Madrid to keep its city rival from taking a four-point lead at the top of the Spanish league. Marcos Llorente scored with a header three minutes into added time after Brahim Díaz had put the hosts ahead in the first half at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. The late goal prevented Madrid from exploiting second-place Girona’s 0-0 draw with Real Sociedad on Saturday. Madrid will host Girona next week. Celta Vigo ended a three-game winless streak and moved further away from the relegation zone by beating Osasuna 3-0.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.