Real Madrid completes signing of Bellingham, describing him as one of soccer’s ‘biggest talents’

By JAMES ROBSON The Associated Press
FILE - Dortmund's Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, April 22, 2023. Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement for the transfer of Jude Bellingham for a fee that could reach more than 130 million euros ($139 million), the German club said Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Martin Meissner]

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Real Madrid has confirmed the signing of England midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. The Spanish club described Bellingham as one of the “biggest talents in world football.” Bellingham is 19 and has already established himself among the most sought-after players in soccer. Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain were among his admirers. But he has chosen to join 14-time European champion Madrid on a six-year contract. Madrid did not confirm the transfer fee but Dortmund said in a statement to the stock exchange last week that it could reach more than $139 million. Bellingham is a statement signing for Madrid after relinquishing its Champions League and Spanish league titles last season.

