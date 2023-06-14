Real Madrid completes signing of Bellingham, describing him as one of soccer’s ‘biggest talents’

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Real Madrid has confirmed the signing of England midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. The Spanish club described Bellingham as one of the “biggest talents in world football.” Bellingham is 19 and has already established himself among the most sought-after players in soccer. Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain were among his admirers. But he has chosen to join 14-time European champion Madrid on a six-year contract. Madrid did not confirm the transfer fee but Dortmund said in a statement to the stock exchange last week that it could reach more than $139 million. Bellingham is a statement signing for Madrid after relinquishing its Champions League and Spanish league titles last season.

