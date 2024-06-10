Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti warns of snub to FIFA Club World Cup before his bosses backtrack

GENEVA (AP) — Real Madrid is the main attraction at the biggest ever Club World Cup next year when it is played in the United States. But the Champions League winner’s coach Carlo Ancelotti says it was ready to boycott the 32-team tournament citing a dispute with FIFA over prize money. Not so said Real Madrid a few hours later. The club backtracked from claims by the hugely respected Ancelotti published in an interview with an Italian daily. Madrid is among the 12 European teams that qualified for the revamped 32-team FIFA club tournament.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.