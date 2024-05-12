Real Madrid celebrates Spanish league title with fans after reaching Champions League final

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid has celebrated its Spanish league title with fans. The squad has met with government officials and paraded through the streets of the capital. Madrid clinched its 36th league title last weekend but couldn’t celebrate the triumph right away because it still had to play the second leg of the semifinals of the Champions League. Madrid rallied with two late goals by striker Joselu to defeat Bayern Munich 2-1 on Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. It advanced 3-2 on aggregate to the final against Borussia Dortmund on June 1 in London.

