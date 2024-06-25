Real Madrid captain Nacho leaving the club a few weeks after lifting Champions League trophy

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid captain Nacho Fernández is ending his career with the club less than a month after lifting the Champions League trophy in London. Madrid announced Nacho’s decision about three weeks after the club defeated Borussia Dortmund at Wembley for the club’s record-extending 14th European Cup triumph. It was the sixth time Nacho won the Champions League with Madrid, and first as captain. He has won 26 trophies with Madrid, a record he shares with Luka Modric.

