Real Madrid brings back defender Fran García from Rayo on transfer

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid says it has reinforced its defense by bringing back Fran García from Rayo Vallecano. The 23-year-old García came up through Madrid’s youth teams before joining crosstown club Rayo in 2020. The left back established himself as a starter in three seasons with Rayo. Neither club disclosed the financial details of the transfer.

