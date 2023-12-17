Real Madrid beats Villarreal 4-1 to take Spanish league lead. Alaba injured before halftime

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid leads the Spanish league after beating Villarreal 4-1 but lost defender David Alaba with a serious knee injury. Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, Brahim Díaz and Luka Modric scored for Madrid, which moved one point ahead of Girona ahead of the Catalan club’s home game against Alaves on Monday. Madrid is seven points ahead of third-place Barcelona. The defending champion drew 1-1 at Valencia on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.