Real Madrid beats Villarreal 4-1 to take Spanish league lead. Alaba injured before halftime

By TALES AZZONI The Associated Press
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Villarreal at the Santiago Bernebeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Pablo Garcia)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Pablo Garcia]

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid leads the Spanish league after beating Villarreal 4-1 but lost defender David Alaba with a serious knee injury. Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, Brahim Díaz and Luka Modric scored for Madrid, which moved one point ahead of Girona ahead of the Catalan club’s home game against Alaves on Monday. Madrid is seven points ahead of third-place Barcelona. The defending champion drew 1-1 at Valencia on Saturday.

