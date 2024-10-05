Real Madrid beats Villarreal 2-0 in La Liga but loses Carvajal to leg injury

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid has rebounded from its first loss in nearly 10 months by beating Villarreal 2-0 in La Liga. Madrid has drawn even on points with leader Barcelona. Federico Valverde and Vinícius Júnior scored for the defending champions on Saturday, four days after they lost at Lille 1-0 in the Champions League to halt a 36-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. Madrid lost right back Dani Carvajal with a serious right leg injury sustained in second-half stoppage time.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.