Real Madrid beats Villarreal 2-0 in La Liga but loses Carvajal to leg injury

By TALES AZZONI The Associated Press
Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal grimaces in pain during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Villareal in Madrid, Spain, on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bernat Armangue]

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid has rebounded from its first loss in nearly 10 months by beating Villarreal 2-0 in La Liga. Madrid has drawn even on points with leader Barcelona. Federico Valverde and Vinícius Júnior scored for the defending champions on Saturday, four days after they lost at Lille 1-0 in the Champions League to halt a 36-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. Madrid lost right back Dani Carvajal with a serious right leg injury sustained in second-half stoppage time.

