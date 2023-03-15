Real Madrid beats Liverpool to reach Champions League QF

MADRID (AP) — There was no historic comeback for Liverpool. Real Madrid’s title defense in the Champions League rolls into the quarterfinals. Liverpool never really came close to overcoming its three-goal deficit from the first leg against the titleholders at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Wednesday and lost 1-0 to end its hopes of another run to the final. Karim Benzema scored late and Madrid advanced to the last eight for the third straight season with a 6-2 aggregate score following a 5-2 win from the first leg in England. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said, “Madrid was the better team and deserved to advance.” Napoli also won Wednesday to join Madrid, AC Milan, Bayern Munich, Benfica, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Manchester City in the quarterfinals.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.