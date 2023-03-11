Real Madrid beats Espanyol 3-1, eyes Liverpool, ‘clasico’

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Vinícius Júnior sparked Real Madrid’s 3-1 comeback over Espanyol in the Spanish league. Joselu Mato put Espanyol ahead at the Santiago Bernabeu in the eighth minute. But Vinícius equalized in the 22nd before Éder Militão headed Madrid in front for good in the 39th. Substitute Marco Asensio added a third goal in stoppage time as Madrid ended a three-game winless run between the league and the Copa del Rey. Carlo Ancelotti’s team reduced Barcelona’s lead to six points before the front-runners visit Athletic Bilbao on Sunday. Karim Benzema missed the game as he rested to recover from an ankle problem before next week’s game against Liverpool in the Champions League.

