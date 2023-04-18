Real Madrid beats Chelsea, reaches Champions League semis

LONDON (AP) — Rodrygo scored twice as Real Madrid beat Chelsea 2-0 to advance to the Champions League semifinals for the 11th time in 13 seasons on Tuesday.

The defending champions completed a 4-0 aggregate win in the quarterfinals at Stamford Bridge.

But it could have been a much more difficult night for the Spanish giants if Chelsea had converted a host of chances in a spirited fightback in the second leg.

N’Golo Kante failed to convert clear openings in each half with the score still goalless. And former Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois had to beat away a close-range effort from Marc Cucurella just before the break.

The home team, which has now lost all four games under interim manager Frank Lampard, was made to pay for those misses as Madrid struck twice on the break.

Real Madrid's players celebrates after Rodrygo scored the opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Chelsea and Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kirsty Wigglesworth Real Madrid's Rodrygo, right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal as Vinicius Junior walks during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Chelsea and Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kirsty Wigglesworth Chelsea's Kai Havertz, right, and Real Madrid's Eder Militao challenge for the ball during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Chelsea and Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kirsty Wigglesworth Previous Next

Rodrygo opened the scoring in the 58th minute when turning in Vinicius Junior’s cutback. He added a second in the 80th, this time after Federico Valverde’s assist.

The Brazil forward might have completed a hat trick if not for a first-half effort hitting the outside of the post.

Madrid can still win a record-extending 15th European Cup and will play either Manchester City or Bayern Munich in the semifinals.

While Madrid can dream of more glory in a competition it has dominated more than any other team, Chelsea’s miserable campaign is now destined to end trophyless.

The home fans headed for the exit in numbers once Rodrygo’s second goal crossed the line.

But they were at least given some cause for encouragement as Lampard’s players pushed Madrid for the best part of an hour.

Trailing 2-0 after the last week’s first leg at the Bernabeu, even the most optimistic Chelsea fan must have feared the worst in the second leg.

Many have lost patience after seeing the season unravel, but frustrations were put to one side as they tried to inspire a famous comeback and hope Madrid would crack.

Had golden chances at either end of the first half been taken, Chelsea might have tested the visitors’ nerves. Kante, however, fired wide after a shot by Kai Havertz was blocked and rebounded invitingly for the midfielder.

Cucurella came closer just before the break after connecting with Reece James’ cross at the far post.

On this occasion Courtois, who was booed throughout by Chelsea fans, was down quickly to save.

The visitors had their chances in between those two key moments.

Rodrygo hit the post and Vinicius missed the target from about 6 meters out. Vinicius and Luka Modric also forced saves from Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Kante was presented with another opening early in the second half, but his shot from close range was blocked by Eder Militao.

It was over shortly after that when Rodrygo burst away down the right. His cross should have been converted by Karim Benzema, but when the ball was worked back across goal by Vinicius, Rodrygo was on hand to score.

Vinicius played a big roll in the second goal when breaking on the left and playing in Valverde, who might have shot, himself. Instead he pulled the ball back for Rodrygo to have the simplest of tap-ins.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.