Real Madrid beats Atletico 5-3 in extra time thriller to reach Spanish Super Cup final

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Two late goals late in extra time have given Real Madrid a 5-3 win over Atletico Madrid in the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. Antoine Griezmann scored one of Atletico’s goals to surpass Luis Aragonés as the club’s all-time top scorer with 174 goals. Madrid will play Sunday’s final against either Barcelona or Osasuna. An own-goal by Antonio Rüdiger in the 78th put Atletico ahead before Dani Carvajal equalized in the 85th to send the game into extra time tied at 3-3. Atletico defender Stefan Savic’s own goal made it 4-3 in the 116th, and Brahim Díaz sealed it in stoppage time.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.