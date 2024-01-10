Real Madrid beats Atletico 5-3 in extra time thriller to reach Spanish Super Cup final

By The Associated Press
Real Madrid's Rodrygo, right, jumps for the ball with Atletico Madrid's Saul during the Spanish Super Cup semi final soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at Al Awal Park Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. (AP Photo)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Str]

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Two late goals late in extra time have given Real Madrid a 5-3 win over Atletico Madrid in the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. Antoine Griezmann scored one of Atletico’s goals to surpass Luis Aragonés as the club’s all-time top scorer with 174 goals. Madrid will play Sunday’s final against either Barcelona or Osasuna. An own-goal by Antonio Rüdiger in the 78th put Atletico ahead before Dani Carvajal equalized in the 85th to send the game into extra time tied at 3-3. Atletico defender Stefan Savic’s own goal made it 4-3 in the 116th, and Brahim Díaz sealed it in stoppage time.

