Real Madrid beats Al-Hilal 5-3 to win 8th Club World Cup

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Vinícius Júnior has scored twice and assisted Karim Benzema to lead Real Madrid to its record-extending eighth Club World Club title. They beat Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal 5-3 in the final in Rabat. Federico Valverde added two more goals for the European champions in a final that turned into a shootout. Al-Hilal never led but showed it was no fluke that it upset Brazil’s Flamengo to reach the decider in Morocco’s capital. Luciano Vietto scored twice and Moussa Marega once for the Asian champions who fell behind early and never got closer than 2-1 by halftime.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.