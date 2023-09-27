Real Madrid back to winning ways in Spanish league. Girona is top after its 6th straight victory

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid got back to winning ways by beating Las Palmas 2-0 while Girona moved to the top of the Spanish league with its sixth straight victory. Brahim Díaz and Joselu scored for Madrid, which was coming off a 3-1 loss at city rival Atletico Madrid after opening the season with five straight league victories. The win at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium moved Madrid to second place. It’s one point behind Girona which came from behind to win 2-1 at Villarreal. Girona hosts Real Madrid in the league on Saturday.

