Real Madrid back in the ‘galacticos’ business with signing of Kylian Mbappé

MADRID (AP) — A new “galactico” era could be in the making at Real Madrid after years in which the club didn’t make any high-profile signings. Madrid went after one of the biggest names in soccer and added Kylian Mbappé to the long list of top players who have been part of the Spanish powerhouse’s history. The France great is joining a squad that already included young stars Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham. That puts Madrid on path to achieve even further success for potentially years to come. Madrid won a record-extending 15th Champions League title on Saturday.

