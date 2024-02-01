Real Madrid back in front of Girona in Spanish league after 2-0 win at Getafe. Joselu scores twice

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid has regained the Spanish league lead with a comfortable 2-0 win at Getafe in a match rescheduled because of the Spanish Super Cup. Joselu Mato scored a goal in each half to move Madrid two points clear of Girona at the top of the standings. It was the sixth straight league victory for Madrid. It is unbeaten in 25 matches in all competitions since a 3-1 league loss at Atletico Madrid in September. Madrid is 10 points ahead of both Atletico and Barcelona.

