Real Madrid assesses future after ‘good season’ despite Champions League exit

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid is not used to big losses in the Champions League. The “Kings of Europe” are usually the ones rolling past opponents and lifting the trophies at the end. But this time Madrid never had a chance in a 4-0 loss at Manchester City in Wednesday’s second leg of the semifinals and was eliminated 5-1 on aggregate to a team that was superior from the start. The only thing left for Madrid was to praise its rival and start planning for what’s ahead. Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior says “we have to learn from what happened in this match so it doesn’t happen again next season.”

