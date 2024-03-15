Real Madrid asks Spanish prosecutors to investigate latest racist chants targeting Vinícius

By The Associated Press
FILE - Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, on March 10, 2024. Real Madrid has filed a complaint with Spanish state prosecutors asking them to investigate the reported racist chants aimed at forward Vinícius Júnior outside the stadiums of Atletico Madrid and Barcelona before their Champions League games this week. Madrid said Friday March 15, 2024 that it asked the prosecutors to request footage from security cameras outside the two stadiums in order to “identify the authors of the racist insults and hate speech.” (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manu Fernandez]

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid has filed a complaint with Spanish state prosecutors asking them to investigate the reported racist chants aimed at forward Vinícius Júnior outside the stadiums of Atletico Madrid and Barcelona before Champions League games this week. It comes a day after Vinícius retweeted a video that showed Atletico fans jumping and chanting “Vinícius chimpanzee” before the team played Inter Milan. There were also reports of hate chants against Vinícius before the Barcelona-Napoli match on Tuesday. Vinícius has been regularly targeted by racist slurs during away games in Spain.

