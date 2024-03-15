Real Madrid asks Spanish prosecutors to investigate latest racist chants targeting Vinícius

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid has filed a complaint with Spanish state prosecutors asking them to investigate the reported racist chants aimed at forward Vinícius Júnior outside the stadiums of Atletico Madrid and Barcelona before Champions League games this week. It comes a day after Vinícius retweeted a video that showed Atletico fans jumping and chanting “Vinícius chimpanzee” before the team played Inter Milan. There were also reports of hate chants against Vinícius before the Barcelona-Napoli match on Tuesday. Vinícius has been regularly targeted by racist slurs during away games in Spain.

