Real Madrid announces plans for theme park in Dubai

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid has plans to launch its own theme park in Dubai. The Spanish club has announced a deal with Dubai Parks and Resorts to build a Real Madrid theme park. The 14-time European club champion says the park will be inaugurated “in the final quarter of 2023.” Park plans include rides inspired by the highly successful team, a museum, shops and games “of footballing skill.”

