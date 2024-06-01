Real Madrid and Barcelona’s hopes of a so-called European Super League are dealt fresh blow

By JAMES ROBSON The Associated Press
FILE - A mural depicting Juventus president Andrea Agnelli making a hole in a football with a knife, appeared in Rome, Thursday, April 22, 2021 after Juventus was one of the three Italian soccer clubs and founding members of a so-called European Super League. The competition was dealt a fresh blow on Saturday, June 1, 2024, when Italian giant Juventus decided to rejoin the body of clubs opposing the controversial breakaway competition. Madrid and Barcelona are now the only two clubs trying to form a proposed Super League, which has already had one failed launch after angry fan protests in 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, file)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andrew Medichini]

LONDON (AP) — A so-called European Super League has been dealt a fresh blow after Italian giant Juventus decided to rejoin the body of clubs opposing the controversial breakaway competition. Juventus had been with Real Madrid and Barcelona in persisting with a new competition that would replace the Champions League. But Juventus will now rejoin the European Club Association of 600 teams that has fought strongly against attempts to create a Super League. The breakaway league has already had one failed launch after angry fan protests in 2021.

