Real Madrid and Barcelona’s hopes of a so-called European Super League are dealt fresh blow

LONDON (AP) — A so-called European Super League has been dealt a fresh blow after Italian giant Juventus decided to rejoin the body of clubs opposing the controversial breakaway competition. Juventus had been with Real Madrid and Barcelona in persisting with a new competition that would replace the Champions League. But Juventus will now rejoin the European Club Association of 600 teams that has fought strongly against attempts to create a Super League. The breakaway league has already had one failed launch after angry fan protests in 2021.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.