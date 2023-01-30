Real Madrid and Barcelona to meet in Copa del Rey semifinals

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid will get a chance for revenge against Barcelona when the Spanish teams meet in the Copa del Rey semifinals. The rivals were paired together in a draw that set up the other semifinal match between Athletic Bilbao and Osasuna. Madrid lost the Spanish Super Cup final to Barcelona 3-1 in Saudi Arabia on Jan. 15. It was the same score it beat the Catalan club in their first “clásico” of the season in the Spanish league. Barcelona also got the best of Madrid the last time they met in the Copa del Rey. It advanced in the 2019 semifinals.

