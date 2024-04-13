Real Madrid and Barcelona rest starters in Liga wins ahead of clashes with Man City and PSG

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Madrid and Barcelona have ground out road wins in the Spanish league while resting starters for their respective Champions League clashes against Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain. League leader Madrid won at Mallorca 1-0 to remain eight points clear of Barcelona after its 1-0 victory at Cadiz. The Spanish powerhouses will meet next weekend after their games in Europe’s elite competition. Madrid visits City on Wednesday with their quarterfinal poised after a 3-3 draw in Spain’s capital this week. Barcelona hosts PSG on Tuesday leading their tie 3-2. Antoine Griezmann scored twice to lead Atletico Madrid to a 3-1 win over Girona before visiting Borussia Dortmund also in the Champions League.

