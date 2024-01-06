Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid ease into Copa del Rey last 16

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid has easily handled fourth-division club Arandina 3-1 and advanced to the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey. Joselu, Brahim Díaz and Rodrygo found the net for the defending Copa champions. Turkey international Arda Güler finally made his debut after a series of injuries. Atletico Madrid defeated third-division club Lugo 3-1. Memphis Depay scored twice for Atletico. Girona beat Elche 2-0 and Getafe edged Espanyol 1-0. Rayo Vallecano needed late goals in extra time to get past second-division club Huesca 2-0. Alaves won 1-0 against Real Betis.

