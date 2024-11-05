Real Madrid and AC Milan pay tribute to victims of deadly Valencia floods in Champions League match

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid and AC Milan have honored the victims of the deadly floods in Valencia before their Champions League match. Players from both teams entered the field wearing shirts with the words “We are all Valencia,” written in Spanish and Italian. A huge banner of the Valencia region was displayed in the stands at midfield covering several sitting sections at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium while a moment of silence was observed before kickoff. Madrid’s organized fan group also displayed a “We are all Valencia” banner behind one of the goals at the Bernabeu.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.