Real-life couple Fiamingo and Paltrinieri will be Italy’s flag bearers at Paris closing ceremony

PARIS (AP) — Real-life couple Rossella Fiamingo and Gregorio Paltrinieri will be Italy’s flag bearers for the Paris Games closing ceremony on Sunday. Fiamingo won a team fencing gold in Paris to add to her silver medal from Rio de Janeiro and bronze medal from Tokyo. Paltrinieri won silver in the 1,500-meter freestyle and bronze in the 800 swimming events to give him five Olympic medals for his career. Fiamingo’s gold and Paltrinieri’s bronze were won within about a half-hour of each other during the first week of the Summer Games. Defending high jump gold medalist Gianmarco Tamberi lost his wedding ring in the Seine River during the opening ceremony.

