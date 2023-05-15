Real Betis wins to keep alive hopes of making Champions League

MADRID (AP) — Real Betis has defeated Rayo Vallecano 3-1 in the Spanish league to keep alive its hopes of making it to the Champions League next season. The victory moves Manuel Pellegrini’s team within seven points of fourth-placed Real Sociedad in the final Champions League place. Betis is sitting in sixth place, two points off fifth-placed Villarreal. It is the second victory in a row for Betis after a run of three winless matches. Betis’ next game is at Sevilla in the Seville derby. Rayo dropped to 11th places. It has lost four of its last seven games. It hit the woodwork against Betis three times.

