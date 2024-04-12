Real Betis snaps four-game losing streak with 2-1 win over lowly Celta Vigo

MADRID (AP) — Real Betis has snapped a four-game losing streak in the Spanish league with a 2-1 win over struggling Celta Vigo. The result leaves Celta in 17th place and still in the relegation dogfight. Betis moved up one place to seventh. Juan Miranda put the home side ahead after 52 minutes with a lovely side-footed goal and Nabil Fekir made it two in the 82nd minute. Jørgen Strand Larsen got Celta’s consolation in injury time.

