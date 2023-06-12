Real Betis players denounce homophobic insults after carrying purses to wedding

MADRID (AP) — Real Betis players Aitor Ruibal and Borja Iglesias have denounced homophobic insults they received online after carrying purses at a wedding. Ruibal wrote on Twitter about what he called “frustrated attempts by a noisy minority to ridicule me and my teammate Borja Iglesias because of our clothing and its alleged connotation to our sexual orientation.” Ruibal was seen with a small hand purse, while Iglesias had one around his shoulder. Ruibal also had his hair dyed pink and blue. The image posted on Instagram ignited a wave of homophobic messages directed at them.

