Real Betis midfielder William Carvalho tears Achilles

MADRID (AP) — Real Betis says that midfielder William Carvalho has torn his right Achilles tendon. Carvalho was injured during Friday’s 2-0 win over Leganes in the Spanish league. Betis said that its 32-year-old holding midfielder will require surgery. Carvalho helped Portugal win the 2016 European Championship and played in three World Cups. He joined Betis in 2018 from Sporting and has been a key player for coach Manuel Pellegrini.

