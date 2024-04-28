Real Betis and Sevilla draw 1-1 in Spanish league’s Seville derby

MADRID (AP) — Real Betis has been frustrated in its pursuit of a European place in the Spanish league after a 1-1 draw at home against Sevilla in the Seville derby. Betis went ahead with a goal by Isco in the 38th minute but Kike Salas equalized for the visitors in the 56th, leaving Betis two points from sixth-place Real Sociedad in the final Europa Conference League spot. Fifth-place Athletic Bilbao ia nine points ahead of Betis in the final Europa League qualification place.

