Reagan Andrew accounts for 4 TDs to help Butler beat Morehead St. 40-6

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Reagan Andrew threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more scores to help Butler beat Morehead State 40-6. Butler (5-0, 1-0 Pioneer Football League) is off to its best start since the 2009 team opened the season with nine consecutive wins. Andrew was 11-of-12 passing for 172 yards and had 58 yards rushing on eight carries. Ershod Jasey II ran 11 times for 76 yards and added a 25-yard touchdown reception for the Bulldogs. Andrew opened the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown run in the closing seconds of the first quarter and connected with Ethan Loss for a 71-yard gain that set up Billy Dozier’s scoring run from the 5 that made it 14-0 early in the second quarter. Cravens finished 14-of-20 passing for 139 yards for the Eagles.

