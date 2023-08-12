Ready for the spotlight: Florida State welcomes expectations that come with returning stars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State’s most anticipated season in nearly a decade begins in three weeks against Southeastern Conference heavyweight LSU in Orlando. The primetime matchup between top-10 teams will provide an early glimpse into two championship contenders. For FSU, getting to this point happened slowly, then suddenly. The Seminoles went 8-13 in coach Mike Norvell’s first two seasons. But Norvell keep building through the transfer portal and now has a potential juggernaut that features returning stars Jordan Travis and Jared Verse. The ‘Noles enter the season with a six-game winning streak. It’s the fifth longest in Division I.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.