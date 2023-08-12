Ready for the spotlight: Florida State welcomes expectations that come with returning stars

By MARK LONG The Associated Press
FILE - Florida State head coach Mike Norvell speaks during the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college football media days Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. Florida State's most anticipated season in nearly a decade begins in three weeks against Southeastern Conference heavyweight LSU in Orlando. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Erik Verduzco]

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State’s most anticipated season in nearly a decade begins in three weeks against Southeastern Conference heavyweight LSU in Orlando. The primetime matchup between top-10 teams will provide an early glimpse into two championship contenders. For FSU, getting to this point happened slowly, then suddenly. The Seminoles went 8-13 in coach Mike Norvell’s first two seasons. But Norvell keep building through the transfer portal and now has a potential juggernaut that features returning stars Jordan Travis and Jared Verse. The ‘Noles enter the season with a six-game winning streak. It’s the fifth longest in Division I.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.