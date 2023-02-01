Reaction to Tom Brady announcing his retirement for 2nd time

Reaction from social media and elsewhere poured in after Tom Brady announced his retirement for the second and final time on Wednesday. Brady won seven Super Bowls and set numerous passing records in an unprecedented 23-year NFL career. He made his announcement in a short social media post. The 45-year-old Brady goes out after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a third straight playoff birth. He finished his final season with an 8-10 record, getting routed in the wild-card round on his own field. That’s after leading Tampa Bay to a Super Bowl title in 2020 and consecutive NFC South championships over his last two seasons.

