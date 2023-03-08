Reaction to the retirement of Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim

NEW YORK (AP) — The sports world reacted to the announcement of the retirement of Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim after 47 years. The 78-year-old Boeheim won a national championship in 2003, reached five Final Fours and won 10 Big East regular-season titles. The Hall of Fame coach’s career ended after a loss Wednesday in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

