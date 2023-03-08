Reaction to the retirement of Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim

By The Associated Press
Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim yells during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wake Forest at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Carlson]

NEW YORK (AP) — The sports world reacted to the announcement of the retirement of Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim after 47 years. The 78-year-old Boeheim won a national championship in 2003, reached five Final Fours and won 10 Big East regular-season titles. The Hall of Fame coach’s career ended after a loss Wednesday in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

