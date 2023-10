The sports and entertainment world is reacting to the death of Chicago Bears great Dick Butkus. The Hall of Fame linebacker has died at 80. The team said in a statement that he died Thursday. Citing his family, the team said Butkus died in his sleep at his home in Malibu, California.

