Reaction to the death of Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo, who died Monday from brain cancer. He was 58.

“I am deeply saddened to hear about Dikembe’s passing. He was a defensive force on the court who changed the way the game of basketball is played. But more importantly, Dikembe truly changed the world and improved countless lives through his humanitarian work in Africa. I will especially miss hearing his booming laugh. My condolences to his wife, Rose, his children and his family.” — Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan.

“I had the privilege of traveling the world with Dikembe and seeing first-hand how his generosity and compassion uplifted people. He was always accessible at NBA events over the years — with his infectious smile, deep booming voice and signature finger wag that endeared him to basketball fans of every generation. Dikembe’s indomitable spirit continues on in those who he helped and inspired throughout his extraordinary life. I am one of the many people whose lives were touched by Dikembe’s big heart and I will miss him dearly.” — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

“Dikembe was not only great on the court, but a force for good off it, admired and loved by those who got to know him. His smile, his values and his dedication to basketball, as well as to helping others, will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with his family and his loved ones at this very difficult time. May he rest in peace.” — Basketball Hall of Famer Pau Gasol.

“Honestly, I know him more for his commercials. It’s just how I grew up. I never got to watch him play. It just shows the impact he’s made not only on the court. I know he’s done a lot of work worldwide and made an impact on everybody’s lives in a different way.” — Cleveland center Jarrett Allen, who revealed Monday that he wanted to bring back Mutombo’s finger-wag celebration before being told that the Hall of Famer had died earlier in the day.

“Like many across the globe, my heart is heavy with the loss of Atlanta Hawks legend and humanitarian Dikembe Mutombo. I am grateful for the opportunity to visit with him and his wife Rose at their home last month and express the gratitude and pride Atlantans and millions worldwide held for such a truly good man. He is not just a Hall of Famer — he is irreplaceable. My prayers are with his family and loved ones.” — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

“It’s really hard to believe and it’s hard for us to be without that guy.” — Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri.

“He loved others with every ounce of his being. That’s what made him so accessible. That’s what made him real. Dikembe Mutombo was salt and light, and today, on the 30th of September, 2024, he has been called to rest. I love you, Dad. Rest easy.” — Ryan Mutombo, Dikembe Mutombo’s son.

“I was fortunate to have been able to call him a friend. My family and I were beyond proud to have him represent the Hawks organization on and off the court. With his jersey in the rafters, his life and legacy will always be remembered in Atlanta.” — Hawks principal owner Tony Ressler.

“You paved the way for me and for many Congolese and African youth with your legendary basketball career and charitable actions. You are an NBA legend and an African icon and that will inspire the many coming generations.” — Former NBA player Serge Ibaka.

“Georgetown lost one of its best in Dikembe Mutombo. Basketball fans remember him for his defense, rebounding and that trademark finger wag, but to those of us that knew him well, we will miss the father, teammate, mentor and friend. Dikembe left his mark on the Georgetown community in so many ways, but he will be best remembered for his unique gift of leveraging his platform as a Hall of Fame basketball player to maximize his global impact as a humanitarian.” — Georgetown athletic director Lee Reed.

“Doing the thing’s he’s done — did — it’s tough for everybody. It’s tough for the world. Being a fan of his, and then having an opportunity to play with him, gives me a different perspective as a friend of his. Tough day. but he’s going to be watching over us.” — 76ers guard Kyle Lowry.

“Dikembe was beloved by the entire NBA community and his tireless humanitarian efforts left an indelible mark on our league.” — Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta.

“I knew him as a true humanitarian. … I will love and miss him terribly.” — Cindy McCain, the widow of late U.S. Sen. John McCain.

“He was one of the nicest guys on earth and had such a huge heart. He genuinely wanted to help as many people in the world that he possibly could. Just had a beautiful spirit about him.” — former NBA player Etan Thomas.

