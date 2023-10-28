RCR teammates fume after both denied spots in Xfinity Series championship

Justin Allgaier beat Sheldon Creed in a door-to-door demolition derby Saturday that decided the Xfinity Series championship field. Destroyed race cars were parked along the Martinsville Speedway finish line as NASCAR sorted through the carnage and ex-teammates exchanged heated words. The messy race went into a two-lap overtime shootout after a nearly 30-minute stoppage for the 15th caution. The final restart pitted Richard Childress Racing teammates Austin Hill and Creed side-by-side on the front row with both needing a win to make next week’s championship finale. Creed caused Hill to crash and Allgaier beat Creed to the finish line for the win. Allgaier will race for the Xfinity Series title against John Hunter Nemechek, Cole Custer and Sam Mayer.

