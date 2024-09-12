RB Mixon looks to build on strong Houston debut when Texans host top pick QB Williams and Bears

Joe Mixon leads the Houston Texans in a “Sunday Night Football” matchup with top pick QB Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears. Mixon ran for 159 yards and a touchdown in his first game with the Texans to earn AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors and help the team to a win over the Colts. Williams struggled in his NFL debut, but the Bears got a victory over the Titans thanks to scores on defense and special teams.

