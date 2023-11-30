RB Kyren Williams has persevered through injuries, adversity to become Rams’ rising star

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Kyren Williams’ NFL career is going the way he always imagined it, even if he needed a bit longer than he thought to seize this spotlight with the Los Angeles Rams. The running back who grew up in St. Louis idolizing the Rams’ Steven Jackson is now asserting himself as an heir to his hero with 599 yards rushing in just seven games in his second season. He has rebounded superbly from an injury-shortened rookie year, seizing a prominent role this fall and then returning from another injury last week with his biggest performance of all.

