Rayssa Leal was once pushed away from skateboarding. Now the Brazilian is at the sport’s pinnacle

PARIS (AP) — As a child, Rayssa Leal was warned again and again that skateboarding wasn’t for her. Now 16, the Brazilian star has become one of skateboarding’s most recognizable faces, a two-time Olympic medalist after earning bronze Sunday at the Paris Olympics. Leal became the youngest Brazilian ever to participate in the Olympics when she won silver in street skateboarding at just 13 when the event debuted in Tokyo.

