Rays’ Yandy Diaz changes All-Star plans, will play in game before birth of his son

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — On second thought, Tampa Bay’s Yandy Diaz will not have to try to play in the All-Star Game on the same day as the birth of his son. The starting first baseman for the American League initially planned to remain in Florida for the birth of his son Tuesday morning, then fly across country to Seattle to make the All-Star appearance later that night. A long, hectic day was to conclude with a long flight back home after the game. Well, the plan has changed. Diaz says now he’ll fly to Seattle on Monday night, play in the game Tuesday and return home afterward for the birth of his son Wednesday.

