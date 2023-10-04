Rays’ Wild Card opener draws 19,704, lowest since 1919 for non-pandemic MLB postseason

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The AL Wild Card Series opener between the Texas Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays drew an announced crowd of just 19,704, the lowest for a postseason game since the 1919 World Series other than during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The crowd was roughly 5,300 below the listed capacity of Tropicana Field. The Rays routinely rank among baseball’s lowest in home attendance and drew 1.44 million this season, The team averaged 17,781 for 81 home dates this season, 27th among 30 major league teams.

