Rays wear Devil Rays jerseys for first time in playoffs

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays went retro for Tuesday’s Game 1 of their AL Wild Card series and the result flashed back to the early days of the franchise. Wearing throwback Devil Rays’ jerseys, Tampa Bay lost 4-0 to the Texas Rangers. It was the first time Tampa Bay wore a Devil Rays uniforms in the postseason. After never advancing into the playoffs from the inaugural 1998 season through 2007, the team shortened the name to Rays for the 2008 season and captured the AL pennant. Since the switch, Tampa Bay has reached the playoffs nine times in 16 years.

