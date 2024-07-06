Rays’ Wander Franco still faces legal repercussions from prosecutors in the Dominican Republic

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Tampa Bay shortstop Wander Franco is still facing legal repercussions from prosecutors in the Dominican Republic for allegations that he had a relationship with a 14-year-old girl. The deadline for the prosecutors to press charges against him was July 5, six months after a judge ordered Franco to be investigated for committing sexual and psychological abuse of the minor. Franco was released from prison on parole. The law in the Dominican Republic allows a judge the power to grant an extra 10-days for the prosecutors and victims to present their conclusions.

