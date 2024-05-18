Rays’ Tyler Alexander comes within 5 outs of perfect game against Blue Jays

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays’ Danny Jansen broke up a perfect game bid by the Tampa Bay Rays’ Tyler Alexander when he blooped an opposite-field single with one out in the eighth inning. Alexander retired his first 22 batters before Jansen hit a 1-0 changeup near the low, outside corner off the end of his bat. The ball landed cleanly 206 feet from the plate, between right fielder Josh Lowe and second baseman Richie Palacios. The single came on Alexander’s 97th pitch. Dave Schenider homered two pitches later, cutting Toronto’s deficit to 4-2, and Daulton Varsho singled on Alexander’s 105th and final pitch.

