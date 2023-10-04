Rays stop 33-inning postseason scoreless streak on Mead’s 7th-inning RBI single

ST. PETERSURG, Fla, (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays ended the second-longest postseason scoreless streak at 33 innings when Curtis Mead lined a seventh-inning, two-out RBI single off Texas Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series. Tampa Bay fell one inning shy of the record set by the Los Angeles Dodgers from 1966-74. Tampa Bay had not scored since Jose Siri’s solo homer in the sixth inning of last year’s AL Wild Card Series opener against Cleveland. The Rays had been shut out in consecutive playoff games, including Tuesday’s 4-0 loss to Texas and last year’s 1-0, 15-inning loss to Cleveland.

