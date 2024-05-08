Rays starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot placed on 15-day IL with bruised lower left leg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot has been placed on the 15-day injured list with a bruised lower left leg. The right-hander departed his start Sunday after getting hit on his calf by a 107.5 mph line drive off the bat of the New York Mets’ Starling Marte. Both Pepiot and Rays manager Kevin Cash believe it will be short-term injury. Pepiot hopes to throw off a mound this weekend or early next week. Right-hander Taj Bradley was reinstated from the 15-day IL and will start Friday night against the New York Yankees after being out all season with a right pectoral strain.

