Rays starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot placed on 15-day IL with bruised lower left leg

By The Associated Press
Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot, left, is taken out of the game against the New York Mets by manager Kevin Cash, center, and trainer Joe Benge after getting hit on the foot by a ground ball by New York Mets' Starling Marte during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 5, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris O'Meara]

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot has been placed on the 15-day injured list with a bruised lower left leg. The right-hander departed his start Sunday after getting hit on his calf by a 107.5 mph line drive off the bat of the New York Mets’ Starling Marte. Both Pepiot and Rays manager Kevin Cash believe it will be short-term injury. Pepiot hopes to throw off a mound this weekend or early next week. Right-hander Taj Bradley was reinstated from the 15-day IL and will start Friday night against the New York Yankees after being out all season with a right pectoral strain.

