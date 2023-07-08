Rays starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen needs a third elbow surgery

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla, (AP) — Tampa Bay starter Drew Rasmussen needs a third elbow surgery. Rays manager Kevin Cash announced the news before Saturday’s game against the Atlanta Braves. Rasmussen, who has been on the 60-day injured list since May 12, previously had Tommy John surgery in March 2016 and August 2017. Rasmussen went 4-2 with a 2.62 ERA in eight starts before being shut down. The right-hander was 11-7 and had a 2.84 ERA over 28 starts in 2021. Surgery is scheduled for July 24, and Cash didn’t rule out Rasmussen being back mid-season next year.

